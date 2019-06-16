Bangally Kamara is a talented 6’2” and 193-pound hybrid player out of Akron East High School in Ohio. He earned a Pitt offer back in January and has been high on the Pitt’s coaches radar ever since. He took an official visit to Pittsburgh this weekend, and walked out of town committed to Pitt.

“I picked Pitt because I felt like it was the best place for me academic wise, life after football, football - everything came together,” Kamara told Panther-Lair.com.

Kamara has over 25 scholarship offers and recently named a top seven schools consisting of Michigan, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Penn State Michigan State, and Purdue in addition to Pitt.

The Akron native wasn’t sure about committing heading into the weekend, but it quickly changed once he got on campus.

“I didn’t feel like I was going to commit,” Kamara explained. “I felt like once I got to hang out with the players and get to the city, I felt like this was basically like home and this is where I wanted to be.”

“It was basically just more of the city; it was really just the relationships with the players and the coaches and how the players feel with everybody - basically the people.”

Over the weekend, Kamara was hosted by redshirt freshman running back Mychaele Salahuddin and he helped sell him on the school overall.

“He’s a good player, he was giving me a lot of advice about how the program was run and where they want to go and the expectations they have at the school,” Kamara said.

He also got to spend time with multiple coaches and that was another thing that sold him on the school - the contact with all the coaches.

“Coach Harley, Coach Narduzzi, really it was everybody. Coach Archie - it was really everybody,” Kamara added.

Kamara said this is it, and he has no other visits planned. “No, no other visits - I’m sold on Pitt.”

