Solomon DeShields had some interest in Pitt, but it wasn’t until he got to town for his official visit this weekend that he realized what kind of opportunity the Panthers could offer him.

Once he saw it, though, he knew where he wanted to go to college.

“I committed this morning,” DeShields told Panther-Lair.com Sunday afternoon. “I just felt like it was the best route for me to get to the pros. Having the Steelers right next to Pitt is really surprising; I didn’t know they were that close.

“I didn’t think I would commit until I saw it, so I’m glad I went and saw the city and the facilities and everything. I think it’s great there and the coaches are really trying to make their players better.”

DeShields, 6’1” and 201 pounds, is ranked as a three-star “athlete” prospect in the Rivals.com database, and that’s because of his versatility on the field. At Millville High School in New Jersey, DeShields excels all over the field, playing receiver, tight end and linebacker (in addition to some kick return duties).

As such, the Pitt coaches are split on where he projects best at the next level.

“I talk to Coach (Rob) Harley and Coach (Cory) Sanders the most, and they say I can play anywhere so they said I could be a receiver or an outside linebacker, maybe safety; it depends on how much I grow. I want to play receiver but I didn’t really talk to the offensive coaches too much. I’ll do whatever helps the team the most.

“Off the field, I’m quiet, but on the field, I’m loud. I’m a team player who will do anything to help the team.”

DeShields picked Pitt over an offer sheet that included Auburn, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oregon, Rutgers and West Virginia, among others. Pitt was his first official visit and he didn’t have any additional visits scheduled.

"I like the city," he said. "Just walking around and seeing everything, I liked the feeling there. They’ve really grown on me. I didn’t think I was going to go there, but it really grew on me and then when I visited, that was it."

DeShields made his commitment while he was in head coach Pat Narduzzi's office on Sunday.

“I was with Coach Narudzzi. He’s a good dude. I like him. The first time we spoke, he was talking about grades and what I want to do. Then I took a tour and came back and let him know I wanted to commit.

“He was excited, screaming and yelling. He was happy.”