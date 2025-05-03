Pitt showing interest in Division II star WR Trevon Tate

Pitt extended a PWO offer to North Catholic alumnus and Eastern Michigan transfer Chase Arrington on Friday.
Pitt is at the top of the board for 2026 three-star wide receiver David Aboya following an in-school visit this week.
Take a closer look into the recruiting news for Pitt football, basketball and volleyball over the last week.
Pitt volleyball will play at PPG Paints Arena for the first time since 2019 next season in the College VB Showcase.
CATCHING UP WITH…PITT VOLLEYBALL
