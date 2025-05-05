Pitt picks up commitment from 2026 3-star WR Demetrice McCray

Pitt has shown interest in standout Clarion transfer wide receiver Trevon Tate, Nilson Sports said.
Pitt extended a PWO offer to North Catholic alumnus and Eastern Michigan transfer Chase Arrington on Friday.
Pitt is at the top of the board for 2026 three-star wide receiver David Aboya following an in-school visit this week.
Take a closer look into the recruiting news for Pitt football, basketball and volleyball over the last week.
Pitt secured a commitment overnight from Australian wing Henry Cody Lau.
