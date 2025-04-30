Pitt volleyball playing in Women's College VB Showcase at PPG Paints Arena

Pitt, Penn State, TCU and Arizona State are the four teams that will participate, with the Panthers set to face TCU and Arizona State. Match times will be determined at a later date.

Pitt announced Wednesday that Pittsburgh will host the Women's College Volleyball Showcase at PPG Paints Arena, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins, from Aug. 31-Sept. 1.

Pitt volleyball will play at PPG Paints Arena for the first time since 2019 next season.

Fans interested in learning more about the event and gaining early access to a 24-hour ticket presale opportunity, which will take place on May 20, can access the general event page on the PPG Paints Arena website or by clicking the following link: www.bit.ly/25WCVSDetails. The general public ticket sale will begin May 21.

Pitt will open its season against powerhouse Nebraska on Aug. 22 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the home of Nebraska's men's and women's basketball teams.

And while there's still quite some time until the season opener against Nebraska, the Panthers are coming off scrimmage wins against Penn State (3-2), Ohio State (3-0) and Michigan (3-1).

Pitt was hit hard this offseason, coming off a third straight loss in the Final Four, and without the likes of Rachel Fairbanks, Emmy Klika, Valeria Vaquez Gomez and Cat Flood (graduation) and Torrey Stafford (transfer portal), the Panthers will look for new faces to step up.

Of course, reigning National Player of the Year Olivia Babcock is back. She's joined by Bre Kelley, Ryla Jones and Blaire Bayless.

Dan Fisher will look to finally break through the Final Four and earn a spot in the national championship.