Pitt target Braydon Hawthorne commits to Kentucky

The Pitt Panthers offered a pair of 2026 recruits from the DMV on Monday morning.
The Monday notebook recaps a whole lot of action in football, basketball and across the conference.
Pitt has added another walk-on to its roster ahead of the 2025 season. Texas A&M transfer Ty Banco committed Monday.
Pitt is set to host big Ohio offensive lineman Pete Eglitis for an official visit from June 19-21.
Versatile 2026 athlete Bryson Castile has set up an official visit to Pitt from June 12-14, he announced Wednesday.
