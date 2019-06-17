There was a lot about Pitt that appealed to Hunter Sellers on his official visit over the weekend, but the College Park (Ga.) defensive back was truly sold on someone, rather than something.

“It was the vibe I got from the players,” Sellers told Panther-Lair.com. “I felt like I was part of the team. That was really big for me. It was the biggest part.”

So big, in fact, that Sellers committed to Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi before flying home on Sunday. Sellers was part of a five-commit weekend for the Panthers, joining Ohio linebacker Bangally Kamara, New Jersey linebacker Solomon DeShields, Florida defensive end Emmanuel Belgrave and fellow Peach State defensive back Tee Denson.

Sellers was set on Pitt by Sunday morning, but that was quite a change from 48 hours earlier when he arrived in town.

“I didn’t think I was going to commit; I really didn’t,” he said. “It never really hit me; it just kind of built up all weekend as I spent more and more time with the players.

“Being around the players was the biggest difference from when I visited there in the spring because I got to see what it was like to be at the school. That was really big for me.”

Sellers was hosted on his official visit by junior cornerback Jason Pinnock and he also spent a lot of time with senior safety Damar Hamlin, among others.

“They made us feel like we were part of the family, like we were already on the team,” Sellers said. “They treated us like we were one of their teammates, one of them. That was big for me. Really big.”

Sellers, 5’11” 178, picked Pitt over more than 20 other schools who offered, including Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

Pitt is recruiting Sellers as a cornerback who could also shift to safety if that’s is in his best interests and the best interests of the team.

“I think I would fit really good in their system,” Sellers said. “The way that Coach (Archie) Collins explained the defense, the corners press almost all the time and my high school presses a lot so I love pressing. And there are little things I do on the field that Coach Collins thinks would fit in really well.”

Sellers is the third Georgia prospect to commit to Pitt in the class of 2020, joining Denson and receiver Jaylon Barden.