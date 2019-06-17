Tee Denson is a 6'1" and 175-pound cornerback out of Cedar Grove High School near Atlanta. He committed to Pitt over the weekend on his official visit, and finally decided to make his commitment official today.

“When I got up there I just felt like home," Denson told Panther-Lair.com. "The coaches were showing nothing but love. It’s a peaceful, quiet place - a nice city. The players just treat you like you’re already on the team, no one is like jealous of anyone they’re like real, live brothers - like part of a brotherhood.

"I just feel like...it’s a great opportunity for me to get myself to the next level, which would be the NFL.”

Denson is the second recruit from the state of Georgia in Pitt's 2020 recruiting class, joining wide receiver Jaylon Barden. Like most kids from the state of Georgia, their main recruiter at Pitt is Archie Collins, who also will be Denson's position coach.

“Coach Collins, obviously, my position coach. I was hanging out with Coach (Cory) Sanders and I got to talk to Coach Duzzi (head coach Pat Narduzzi) and that was pretty much it, but Coach Sanders and Coach Collins was the main two coaches,” Denson said of who was showing him around on his visit.

Denson was hosted by Judson Tallandier, a redshirt freshman corner from Maryland.

“He was pretty cool," Denson said of Tallandier. "He just looked out for me when we were out in the city hanging out and he was telling me how great of a place Pitt is and that he can actually see me fitting into the system.”

The visit was what really sold him. The coaches brought it with their energy and that continued the whole way up until he committed to head coach Pat Narduzzi.

“Coach Duzzi he ran out of the room screaming and everyone thought something happened and when we told them what happened everyone was just real excited,” he recounted.

Prior to his visit, Denson expressed interest in possibly taking all of his official visits even after committing, but that plan has changed.

“That’s it, I’m locked in with Pitt,” he said.