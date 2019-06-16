Emmanuel Belgrave was pretty sure he liked Pitt during his official visit. “90%” sure, he said. But after thinking things over on a plane ride to Florida, the Miami defensive end got to 100%.

“They showed me a lot of love; they’re like family up there,” Belgrave told Panther-Lair.com Sunday night after announcing his commitment to the Panthers. “When I got home, I talked it over with my family and decided.

“It was like a 90% chance when I was there. Then when I went out with the players for the last time, Iw as with Marquis Williams and Rashad Weaver, and I was talking to them and it hit me. They said it’s your decision but we want you to be part of the family. Especially Rashad; I can’t wait to get there and learn from him.”

Belgrave committed to Pitt over Power Five offers from Nebraska, Rutgers and Wake Forest, but he has been a target for the Panthers since late January when defensive line coach and Miami area recruiter Charlie Partridge gave him his second scholarship offer.

“My relationship with him is big,” Belgrave said of Partridge. “It’s like family with him.”

The only thing missing from Pitt’s recruitment of Belgrave was a trip to see what the Panthers have to offer in person, and he made that happen this past weekend with an official visit.

“The visit was crazy. It was crazy. It just felt like it was home. The players, they have a great relationship with each other and with the coaches. And it’s so nice there because they shared everything with the Steelers. I feel like when I get there I’m closer to the pros.”

The visit also gave Belgrave a chance to get closer to head coach Pat Narduzzi.

“He’s about business and family, and he showed us how the graduation rate for student-athletes changed when he got there,” Belgrave said. “When I was talking to Coach, I wanted him to keep it real with me and that’s what he did. He’s real big on loyalty and being real, especially when it comes to business and the future.

“He said, ‘You can watch all the greats from Pitt, but we’re big on Aaron Donald because he came to Pitt, worked hard, busted his behind, went to the Rams and he’s on the verge of winning a Super Bowl.’ That’s what I want for myself.”

So it was that Belgrave, 6’2” 226, made the call to Narduzzi and Partridge Sunday night.

“They were really excited when I called them. They said, ‘Let’s go to work. We’re aiming for greatness now.’”

Belgrave is Pitt’s sixth announced commitment in the class of 2020 and the second defensive end to commit to the Panthers, joining Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Calvary Christian Academy’s Samuel Williams, who also visited this weekend after committing in April.