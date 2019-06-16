Barden returns to Pitt for official visit
Jaylon Barden knew what to expect in Pittsburgh this weekend. He took an unofficial to the city back in April and ultimately committed while he was there. Over the weekend, he returned to take his ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news