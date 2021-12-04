 Panther-lair - Gameday links: Get ready for the ACC Championship Game
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-04 17:48:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Gameday links: Get ready for the ACC Championship Game

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Pitt is getting set to face Wake Forest in the 2021 ACC Championship Game. Here's everything you need to get ready for the game.


- Here's the full rundown of info: time, TV, weather and more
Need to know: Everything to get ready for the ACC Championship Game

- Pat Narduzzi met the ACC media on Sunday to talk about the matchup
Narduzzi on Wake Forest, the ACC title, Pitt's season and more

- With a win at Syracuse, Pitt's 2021 team created its legacy.
Pitt's 10-win season creates a legacy for 2021 team

- Former Pitt All-American Dorin Dickerson joined us to talk about the ACC Championship Game and a lot more.
Championship Week: Dorin Dickerson previews the Panthers

- DeaconsIllustrated.com publisher Conor O'Neill stopped by for a closer look at Wake Forest.
Championship Week: An Inside look at Wake Forest

- After its 10-2 regular season, Pitt moved up again In the College Football Playoff rankings.
Pitt reaches new high in CFP rankings

- On this week's Kenny Pickett Show, Kenny broke down the win over Syracuse and how to approach a championship game.
The Kenny Pickett Show - Ep. 17: Championship Week

- On this week's podcast, there was only one topic to focus on: Pitt's trip to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game.
PODCAST: The Championship Week edition

- Pitt didn't have many representatives on the preseason All-ACC team, but the postseason honors were a different story.
Pitt players well-represented on All-ACC team

- Kenny Pickett was a first-team All-ACC selection, but his biggest honors came on Wednesday when he was named the conference Player of the Year.
The best in the league

- Pickett was among five Pitt players who spoke to the media this week.
Video: Pickett, Kancey, Baldonado, Campbell and Zubovic

- Pat Narduzzi met the local media on Thursday and covered a wide range of topics.
Video: Narduzzi on Wake Forest, coaching changes and more

- Here's the full transcript of Narduzzi's Thursday press briefing.
Narduzzi: 'And we're back'

- To get even more insight on Wake Forest, we asked Conor O'Neill from DeaconsIllustrated.com five questions about the Deacons.
Behind enemy lines: A closer look at Wake Forest

- What does Wake Forest do on offense? Here's a look at the film.
Film preview: Breaking down the Wake Forest offense

- Where can Pitt look to beat Wake Forest's defense? Here's a look at the film.
Film preview: Attacking Wake Forest's defense

- Who are the key players to watch on Wake Forest's defense? Here's a breakdown of the personnel.
Inside the numbers: Players to watch on Wake's defense

