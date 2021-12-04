Gameday links: Get ready for the ACC Championship Game

Pitt is getting set to face Wake Forest in the 2021 ACC Championship Game. Here's everything you need to get ready for the game.





- Here's the full rundown of info: time, TV, weather and more

Need to know: Everything to get ready for the ACC Championship Game

- Pat Narduzzi met the ACC media on Sunday to talk about the matchup

Narduzzi on Wake Forest, the ACC title, Pitt's season and more

- With a win at Syracuse, Pitt's 2021 team created its legacy.

Pitt's 10-win season creates a legacy for 2021 team

- Former Pitt All-American Dorin Dickerson joined us to talk about the ACC Championship Game and a lot more.

Championship Week: Dorin Dickerson previews the Panthers

- DeaconsIllustrated.com publisher Conor O'Neill stopped by for a closer look at Wake Forest.

Championship Week: An Inside look at Wake Forest

- After its 10-2 regular season, Pitt moved up again In the College Football Playoff rankings.

Pitt reaches new high in CFP rankings

- On this week's Kenny Pickett Show, Kenny broke down the win over Syracuse and how to approach a championship game.

The Kenny Pickett Show - Ep. 17: Championship Week

- On this week's podcast, there was only one topic to focus on: Pitt's trip to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game.

PODCAST: The Championship Week edition

- Pitt didn't have many representatives on the preseason All-ACC team, but the postseason honors were a different story.

Pitt players well-represented on All-ACC team

- Kenny Pickett was a first-team All-ACC selection, but his biggest honors came on Wednesday when he was named the conference Player of the Year.

The best in the league

- Pickett was among five Pitt players who spoke to the media this week.

Video: Pickett, Kancey, Baldonado, Campbell and Zubovic

- Pat Narduzzi met the local media on Thursday and covered a wide range of topics.

Video: Narduzzi on Wake Forest, coaching changes and more

- Here's the full transcript of Narduzzi's Thursday press briefing.

Narduzzi: 'And we're back'

- To get even more insight on Wake Forest, we asked Conor O'Neill from DeaconsIllustrated.com five questions about the Deacons.

Behind enemy lines: A closer look at Wake Forest

- What does Wake Forest do on offense? Here's a look at the film.

Film preview: Breaking down the Wake Forest offense

- Where can Pitt look to beat Wake Forest's defense? Here's a look at the film.

Film preview: Attacking Wake Forest's defense

- Who are the key players to watch on Wake Forest's defense? Here's a breakdown of the personnel.

Inside the numbers: Players to watch on Wake's defense

