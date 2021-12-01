The Kenny Pickett Show - Ep. 17: Championship Week

It's championship week for Pitt, and that's the focus on this week's Kenny Pickett Show on Panther-Lair.com presented by WellHive. How is Pitt preparing for Wake Forest? What stands out about the Deacons' defense? And how important was that team meeting back in September? All that and more on the final Kenny Pickett Show of the regular season.

