Need to know: Everything to get ready for the ACC Championship Game

No. 17 Pitt (10-2, 7-1) will take on No. 18 Wake Forest (10-2, 7-1) in the 2021 ACC Championship Game Saturday night in Charlotte. Here’s everything you need to get ready for the game.

Time, TV and radio info

The ACC Championship Game will kick off at 8 pm at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (N.C.). The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC with radio coverage in Pittsburgh on 93.7 The Fan. What’s the spread?

According to BetMGM, Pitt is favored to beat Wake Forest by three points, with the over/under in the game set at 72.5 points. In June, BetMGM had Pitt at +4000 to win the ACC and Wake Forest at +8000. Only two teams - Syracuse and Duke - had longer odds than Wake Forest. Pitt’s odds were ninth-best. Weather outlook

According to weather.com, Charlotte will have a high temperature of 70 degrees on Saturday with an overnight low of 43 and a 10% chance of precipitation. Game week schedule

Pitt’s media schedule for this week is adjusted from typical weeks. Pat Narduzzi and Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson held press conferences via Zoom on Sunday, which replaced Narduzzi’s regular Monday press conference. Select players should be made available to the media on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Narduzzi and Clawson will another head coaches’ Zoom on Friday in the lead-up to the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night. Here on Panther-Lair.com, The Kenny Pickett Show debuts every Wednesday morning and the Panther-Lair Show live stream airs every Wednesday night at 8:30 pm on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss a live stream.

Top storylines

- There’s really just one storyline this week: Pitt is playing for the ACC championship. - Pitt joined the Big East prior to the 1993 season. Since then, the Panthers won the conference in 2004 and won a share of the title in 2010. - With Pitt and Wake Forest winning their respective divisions, the ACC will have a champion who is not named Clemson or Florida State for the first time since Virginia Tech won in 2010. - The Panthers and Deacons will both be making their second ACC Championship Game appearance. Wake Forest made it to the title game in 2006 - the second year the conference held a championship game - and defeated Georgia Tech 9-6 for the Deacons’ second ACC championship; they also won in 1970. Pitt appeared in the 2018 ACC Championship Game and lost to Clemson 42-10. - Pitt is 1-0 all-time against Wake Forest. In the lone previous meeting, the Panthers beat the Deacons 34-13 in Winston-Salem to clinch the 2018 ACC Coastal Division title. - The matchup of Pitt and Wake Forest seems likely to produce some serious offense. The Deacons are No. 1 in the ACC in scoring at 42.9 points per game; the Panthers are No. 2 at 42.8 points per game. They also rank No. 3 and No. 4 nationally in scoring offense.