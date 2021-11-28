 Panther-lair - Narduzzi on Wake Forest, the ACC title, Pitt's season and a lot more
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-28 17:11:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Narduzzi on Wake Forest, the ACC title, Pitt's season and a lot more

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Pat Narduzzi met the media via Zoom on Sunday afternoon to talk about the Coastal title, the matchup with Wake Forest, Pitt's defensive progress, the ACC Championship Game and a lot more.

Here's video of his remarks.

MORE FROM PITT'S WIN AT SYRACUSE - Five takeaways from win No. 10 | Reaction: Pitt beats Syracuse to get to 10-2 | Narduzzi: 'It is hard to win ten' | Post-game video: Narduzzi on the win over Syracuse | Post-game video: Bartholomew, Bentley, Dennis and Pickett

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}