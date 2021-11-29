Championship Week: Dorin Dickerson previews the Panthers
Pitt All-American Dorin Dickerson joins Panther-Lair.com to talk about the ACC Championship Game, Kenny Pickett, Pitt's 2021 season and a lot more.