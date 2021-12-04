Inside the numbers: Players to watch on Wake's defense

Much of the focus this week has been on Pitt's defense trying to stop Wake Forest's offense, but how do the Panthers match up when they have the ball?

Today we're taking a look at the Deacons' defense with stats and info from Pro Football Focus.

Wake Forest pressures/TFLs/sacks Player #/Pos. Pressures TFL/Sacks Rondell Bothroyd 40/DE 31 7.0/14.5 Luiji Vilain 2/DE 30 7.0/8.0 Miles Fox 11/DT 18 3.0/6.0 Jasheen Davis 30/DE 16 4.0/7.0 Luke Masterson 12/LB 15 2.5/11.0 Jacorey Johns 4/DE 12 2.5/4.0 Traveon Redd 17/S 10 1.5/2.0

- Wake Forest is No. 7 in the ACC in sacks with 32 - just under three per game. But the Deacons do have a few players who can generate pressure. Defensive end Rondell Bothroyd leads the team in sacks with seven, and he’s at the top of the list in pressures, too, with 31 through 12 games. - Bothroyd is Wake’s second-highest graded defensive player, according to PFF, trailing only safety Traveon Redd. - Bothroyd’s bookend on the defensive line is Luiji Vilain; he’s got 30 pressures and seven sacks himself, so the Deacons’ pass rush is heavily focused on those two players. - Linebacker Luke Masterson only averages about one pressure per game, but he’s got 11 tackles for loss, second only to Bothroyd, who has 14.5 TFL on the season.

Wake Forest blitzing vs. ACC teams Opponent Drop-backs Blitz/Blitz% Pressure/Pressure% Florida State 30 4/13.3% 6/20% Virginia 71 20/28.2% 24/33.8% Louisville 30 10/33.3% 7/23.3% Syracuse 40 13/32.5% 18/45% Duke 30 7/23.3% 11/36.7% North Carolina 37 11/29.7% 11/29.7% N.C. State 62 21/33.9% 16/25,.8% Clemson 20 8/40% 5/25% Boston College 15 7/46.7% 7/46.7%

- Wake Forest hasn’t been a terribly heavy blitz team this season. According to PFF, the Deacons blitzed on 30.1% of their ACC opponent’s drop-backs, but they have used a variety of approaches. In the conference opener against Florida State, Wake Forest blitzed on 4-of-30 drop-backs (13.3%), but in the last two games against Clemson and Boston College, the Deacons blitzed on 15-of-35 drop-backs (42.8%). - The three best quarterbacks Wake Forest faced this season were Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, North Carolina’s Sam Howell and N.C. State’s Devin Leary; in those three games, the Deacons blitzed on 30.6% of the drop-backs. - For comparison, Pitt’s opponents have blitzed Kenny Pickett on 36.1% of his drop-backs.

Wake Forest in coverage Player Targets Receptions (%) Yds/TDs/INT Ja'Sir Taylor 67 41 (61.2%) 624/5/2 Caelen Carson 39 19 (48.7%) 240/1/2 Traveon Redd 26 18 (69.2%) 203/0/3 Zion Keith 25 18 (72%) 274/5/0 Gavin Holmes 22 9 (40.9%) 149/2/0 Nick Andersen 20 14 (70%) 170/2/0 J.J. Roberts 19 11 (57.9%) 158/1/1