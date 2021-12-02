 Panther-lair - PODCAST: The Championship Week edition
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-02 07:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: The Championship Week edition

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

MORE HEADLINES - The Kenny Pickett Show, Ep. 17: Championship Week | Championship Week: An inside look at Wake Forest | Championship Week: Dorin Dickerson previews the ACC Championship Game | Who is Pitt targeting to finish the recruiting class of 2022? | Need to know: Everything to get ready for the ACC title game | Narduzzi on Wake Forest, the ACC title, Pitt's season and a lot more | Pitt leads the All-ACC teams | Pickett named ACC Player of the Year

It's Championship Week, and we're spending this week's podcast talking about Pitt-Wake Forest, the Panthers' chances in Charlotte and everything else you need to get ready for the ACC title game.

The Panther-Lair Show is recorded live every Wednesday night on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube so you never miss a live stream.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}