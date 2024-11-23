Gameday: Pitt faces Louisville on the road

Pitt is at Louisville for a road matchup with the Cardinals today. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.
GAMEDAY INFO
Game: Pitt (7-3, 3-3) at Louisville (6-4, 4-3)
Location: L&N Stadium (Louisville, KY)
Kickoff: 4 pm
TV/Radio: ESPN2/93.7 The Fan & Pitt Panthers Radio Network
COVERAGE FROM THE WEEK
Pitt's 24-20 loss to Clemson defined by the team's own mistakes
Post-game: Reactions to Pitt's stunning loss to Clemson
Notes on the offense, the defense and more
Snaps and stats: Who played and how they did vs. Clemson
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on a busy weekend for Pitt
Is Pitt facing a quarterback decision?
Video and transcript: Narduzzi on Clemson, Louisville and more
The Morning Pitt: The QBs, the penalties, the linebackers, the OL and more
Ten takeaways from Narduzzi's press conference
Video: Sanders on defending Clemson, Louisville and more
The Morning Pitt: How does Pitt's recruiting class look?
How Kyle Louis became the most productive defender In college football
Film review: Pitt's offense against Clemson
Film review: How Clemson hit big plays against Pitt's defense
PODCAST: Bounce-backs, big tests, recruiting and more
Narduzzi on Signing Day, the quarterbacks, Louisville and more
Holstein cleared to play at Louisville
The Morning Pitt Mailbag: Bowl destinations, OL combos and more
The 3-2-1 Column: The Eight-Win Team, what to do at QB and more
Behind enemy lines: A closer look at Louisville
Video: Gandy, Louis, Baer and Reid on bouncing back