Published Nov 23, 2024
Gameday: Pitt faces Louisville on the road
Chris Peak
Pitt is at Louisville for a road matchup with the Cardinals today. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.

GAMEDAY INFO

Game: Pitt (7-3, 3-3) at Louisville (6-4, 4-3)

Location: L&N Stadium (Louisville, KY)

Kickoff: 4 pm

TV/Radio: ESPN2/93.7 The Fan & Pitt Panthers Radio Network

COVERAGE FROM THE WEEK

