Pitt's 24-20 loss to No. 20 Clemson defined by the team's own mistakes

From Pitt’s rocky start, to a valiant comeback bid, to its deflating loss, there are mixed emotions surrounding the Panthers’ 24-20 defeat to No. 20 Clemson at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Pitt fought like crazy to grab its first and only lead with 1:36 remaining in the game. The Panthers battled courageously with their backup quarterback against perhaps the most talented team they have faced all season.

In the end, it was still a loss, and the third consecutive defeat at that.

The Panthers, once 7-0, are now 7-3 with two games remaining in the 2024 regular season. The best start for this program in 1982, was nothing more than that. In college football, finishing is also imperative, and this particular Pitt team displayed over three games it is lacking that trait.

Two of Pitt’s defeats have come to ranked opponents. The competition has been greater of late, but all three games were problematic in their own. Pitt’s offense, once one of most productive in college football earlier this season, has been held to two touchdowns or less over the past five games.

On Saturday, that trend unfortunately continued, but the Panthers started out a little better at least.

Pitt’s offense scored a touchdown in the first quarter for the first time since the Cal game back on October 12th. Daniel Carter powered in on a two-yard run to tie it at 7-all with 5:22 in the first. It capped off a five-play, 75-yard drive, though it proved to be an aberration more than anything.

The Panthers had to punt on five offensive possessions in the first half, and opted to try a 59-yard field goal with Ben Sauls. The senior kicker, who has been stellar this season, missed it wide right. The kick would have been the longest in Pitt history, and also would have tied the record at Acrisure Stadium.

It was a hard ask of Sauls, but it was also the best option Pitt could muster at the time.