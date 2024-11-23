Behind enemy lines: A closer look at Louisville with CardinalSports.com

Pitt will have its top two quarterbacks available for Saturday's game at Louisville, Pat Narduzzi said Thursday.
Pat Narduzzi held his final press briefing of the week on Thursday and talked about Signing Day and a lot more.
Chris Peak and Jim Hammett got together for this week's Panther-Lair Show Wednesday night.
Keeping tabs on former Pitt stars in the NFL
Big plays for the Clemson offense led the Tigers to a win, but Pitt's defense made some big plays, too.
