Is Pitt facing a quarterback decision?

Pat Narduzzi met the media after Pitt lost to Clemson at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. Here's what he said.
Pitt is hosting No. 20 Clemson at Acrisure Stadium today. Here’s the latest from the game.
Pitt will host No. 17 Clemson for the home finale today at Acrisure Stadium. Get ready for the game right here.
The Pitt coaches released the two-deep for Saturday's game against No. 17 Clemson.
Check out 22 photos from Pitt's blowout win over West Virginia at the Petersen Events Center on Friday night.
Pat Narduzzi met the media after Pitt lost to Clemson at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. Here's what he said.
Pitt is hosting No. 20 Clemson at Acrisure Stadium today. Here’s the latest from the game.
Pitt will host No. 17 Clemson for the home finale today at Acrisure Stadium. Get ready for the game right here.