Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-Cal

Pitt is back at Acrisure Stadium for its home ACC opener against conference newcomer Cal. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.
GAMEDAY INFO
Game: Pitt vs. Cal
Location: Acrisure Stadium
Kickoff: 3:30 pm
TV/Radio: ESPN/93.7 The Fan and Pitt Panthers Radio Network
COVERAGE FROM THE WEEK
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Pitt's win at UNC
Pitt debuts in AP poll at No. 22
Participation report: Who played and how much they played on defense at UNC
Monday Notebook: Holstein's brilliance, Reid's ridiculous numbers and more
Player ranking: Who are Pitt's top five players after five games?
FitzSimmons finally shows off his game
Video and transcript: Narduzzi on UNC, Cal and a lot more
Reid, Louis and Holstein make the ACC weekly honor roll
The Morning Pitt: Individual standouts and a big team stat
Ten Takeaways: 10 things that stood out in Narduzzi's press conference
Pitt is one of the best in the nation in the red zone
Transfer tracker: How Pitt's departed transfers did
Video: Manalac on the linebackers, Brandon George and more
The Morning Pitt: Matching up with Cal and notable games to watch
Film review: How Pitt's defense looked against UNC
Film review: How Holstein, Reid and Bell beat UNC
PODCAST: A huge football game, another volleyball win and more
Narduzzi on Cal, NLI, Mr. Rogers and more
The Morning Pitt Mailbag: The OL, game picks, point guards and more
The 3-2-1 Column: Good times, great fun, a key stat and getting It done