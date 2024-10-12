Advertisement
Published Oct 12, 2024
Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-Cal
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Pitt is back at Acrisure Stadium for its home ACC opener against conference newcomer Cal. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.

GAMEDAY INFO

Game: Pitt vs. Cal

Location: Acrisure Stadium

Kickoff: 3:30 pm

TV/Radio: ESPN/93.7 The Fan and Pitt Panthers Radio Network

COVERAGE FROM THE WEEK

The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on Pitt's win at UNC

Pitt debuts in AP poll at No. 22

Participation report: Who played and how much they played on defense at UNC

Monday Notebook: Holstein's brilliance, Reid's ridiculous numbers and more

Player ranking: Who are Pitt's top five players after five games?

FitzSimmons finally shows off his game

Video and transcript: Narduzzi on UNC, Cal and a lot more

Reid, Louis and Holstein make the ACC weekly honor roll

The Morning Pitt: Individual standouts and a big team stat

Ten Takeaways: 10 things that stood out in Narduzzi's press conference

Pitt is one of the best in the nation in the red zone

Transfer tracker: How Pitt's departed transfers did

Video: Manalac on the linebackers, Brandon George and more

The Morning Pitt: Matching up with Cal and notable games to watch

Film review: How Pitt's defense looked against UNC

Film review: How Holstein, Reid and Bell beat UNC

Scouting report: Cal

PODCAST: A huge football game, another volleyball win and more

Narduzzi on Cal, NLI, Mr. Rogers and more

The Morning Pitt Mailbag: The OL, game picks, point guards and more

The 3-2-1 Column: Good times, great fun, a key stat and getting It done

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Cal with GoldenBearReport

