Scouting report: California

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox (credit: USA Today)

About Cal: The Cal Golden Bears are one of three ACC newcomers for the 2024 season. Cal was a charter member of the Pac-12 Conference and played in the league from 1915 up through last season. Because of that, Pitt and Cal do not have much common history. The schools have met five times, with the last one being in 1966. The current Cal Golden Bears have shown promise early on this season, but they are coming off a heartbreaking defeat on Saturday. Cal hosted its first-ever College Gameday and had a juiced up atmosphere to welcome in No. 8 Miami to Berkely. The Golden Bears built up a 35-10 lead, but managed to lose that game to the Hurricanes 39-38. The loss dropped them to 0-2 in the ACC, after previously falling to Florida State 14-9. Cal's offense ranks towards the bottom of the ACC in terms of scoring (26 points per game) and total offense (373.2 ypg). The Golden Bears do feature a stingy defense, which makes sense given head coach Just Wilcox's background. Cal is plus-8 in turnover margin this season, and has managed to haul in 11 interceptions this season, which leads the country. Despite the back-to-back losses, Cal does own an impressive road victory over Auburn this season, and in fairness, both defeats have been by less than a touchdown. The team features a veteran quarterback in Fernando Mendoza as well as a talented running back in Jadyn Ott to anchor the offense.

Cal RB Jaydn Ott has 30 career touchdowns (credit: USA Today)

Cal DB Nohl Williams leads the nation with five interceptions (credit: USA Today)

Names to Know

Fernando Mendoza became Cal's starting quarterback for the final eight games of last season. Mendoza had a promising start to his career, brining optimism into this season. The lanky quarterback is having a solid second season. Mendoza is completing 65% of his passes (94-145), with 1,177 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jaydn Ott is an explosive player and perhaps Cal's best offensive threat. Ott has been dealing injuries this season, which has slowed his production a bit. Still, he broke loose for a 66-yard score against Miami last week and had a rushing touchdown as well, so the speedy playmaker is always capable of breaking off a big play. Ott has amassed over 3,000 all-purpose yards in his career with 30 touchdowns.

Jaivian Thomas is actually Cal's leading rusher this season. The sophomore back has 287 yards and is averaging 6.7 yards per game. Thomas broke out for a 169-yard performance against San Diego State earlier this season.

Nyziah Hunter has been the top pass catcher in the offense so far this season. Hunter leads the team in recepotions (15), yards (185), and touchdowns (4). He had a two-touchdown performance in Cal's big win over Auburn in September.

UC Davis transfer Teddye Buchanan has made a huge impact on the Cal defense. Buchanan leads Cal with 48 tackles and has also produced three sacks this season.

Cade Uluave was the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2023, and the second year player is a key piece to this Cal defense. Uluave is second on the team in tackles with 47, along with two TFLs, and one interception.

Xavier Carlton is a disruptive force off the edge. He paces the Golden Bears with 4.5 sacks and six tackles for loss. Carlton has recorded a sack in three straight games, including 2.5 against San Diego State

Nate Burrell is a good interior rusher for this defense. The 6-2 285-pound junior has 4.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks.