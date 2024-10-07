Reid, Louis and Holstein make the ACC weekly honor roll

Another win, another week of recognition from the ACC, as three Pitt players made the conference’s weekly honor roll in the aftermath of the Panthers’ 34-24 win at North Carolina on Saturday.

Eli Holstein, Desmond Reid and Kyle Louis were each recognized by the ACC on Monday for their performances against the Tar Heels. Reid, a running back, was named receiver of the week after catching 11 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown (in addition to 55 rushing yards, giving him 210 all-purpose yards in the win).

Louis was named linebacker of the week after he recorded nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and Pitt’s lone sack in the win. And Holstein was named ACC rookie of the week for his performance against UNC, which saw him throw for 381 yards and three touchdowns and rush for 76 yards and one more score.

Reid, Louis and Holstein have all received multiple weekly honors from the ACC this season. Reid was running back of the week after Pitt’s win at Cincinnati and Louis was named linebacker of the week following the Panthers’ win over West Virginia.

Meanwhile, Holstein might be the most decorated player in the conference so far: he has claimed rookie of the week honors five times in five games, and he was also named quarterback of the week after the West Virginia game.

Holstein is currently third in the ACC in passing yards (1,567) and passing touchdowns (15) and second in the conference in points responsible for (108).

Reid leads the ACC and ranks second nationally in all-purpose yards per game.

In addition to Reid, Louis and Holstein, the ACC has also named kicker Ben Sauls, receiver Konata Mumpfield and safety Donovan McMillon to its weekly honor roll this season.