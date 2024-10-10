Advertisement

in other news

Fall sports report: Men's soccer and volleyball still on top

Fall sports report: Men's soccer and volleyball still on top

Update on Pitt's fall athletic seasons

 • Jim Hammett
Pitt is one of the best in the nation in the red zone

Pitt is one of the best in the nation in the red zone

Pitt has been doing a lot of things well this season, and the Panthers have been especially effective in the red zone.

Premium content
 • Chris Peak
Ten Takeaways: 10 things that stood out in Narduzzi's press conference

Ten Takeaways: 10 things that stood out in Narduzzi's press conference

Ten things that stood out in Narduzzi's press conference.

Premium content
 • Jim Hammett
Slideshow: More photos from Pitt's win at UNC

Slideshow: More photos from Pitt's win at UNC

Check out another 43 photos from Pitt's 34-24 win at North Carolina on Saturday. 

Premium content
 • Chris Peak
The Morning Pitt: Individual standouts and a big team stat

The Morning Pitt: Individual standouts and a big team stat

On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the latest Pitt players to earn weekly honors and more.

 • Chris Peak

in other news

Fall sports report: Men's soccer and volleyball still on top

Fall sports report: Men's soccer and volleyball still on top

Update on Pitt's fall athletic seasons

 • Jim Hammett
Pitt is one of the best in the nation in the red zone

Pitt is one of the best in the nation in the red zone

Pitt has been doing a lot of things well this season, and the Panthers have been especially effective in the red zone.

Premium content
 • Chris Peak
Ten Takeaways: 10 things that stood out in Narduzzi's press conference

Ten Takeaways: 10 things that stood out in Narduzzi's press conference

Ten things that stood out in Narduzzi's press conference.

Premium content
 • Jim Hammett
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 10, 2024
Film review: How Holstein, Reid and Bell beat UNC
circle avatar
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Publisher
Twitter
@pantherlair
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement