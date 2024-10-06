Pitt debuts in AP poll at No. 22

For the first time since the end of the 2022 season, Pitt is back in the polls.

Following the team’s’ 5-0 start to the season, the Panthers made their 2024 debut in both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the Associated Press poll that were released on Sunday.

Pitt checked in at No. 22 on the AP poll and No. 24 on the coaches poll.

The Panthers’ last appearance in the national polls came in the final ranking of the 2022 season. That year, the Associated Press put them at No. 22 following their win over UCLA in the Sun Bowl, but they only received votes in the next season’s preseason poll, and their 1-4 start prevented the team from ever climbing back into the rankings.

In 2022, Pitt was No. 17 in the AP preseason poll and No. 16 among the coaches; the Panthers would climb to No. 14 in the coaches poll before losing to Tennessee and dropping. An especially ugly month of October would lead Pitt out of the polls altogether, only to return after the Sun Bowl.

In 2021, the Panthers climbed into the polls in Week Seven and were ranked in seven of the eight regular-season polls, as well as finishing No. 13 after their loss to Michigan State in the Peach Bowl.

Pitt’s current 5-0 start is the Panthers’ best start to a season since they opened the 1991 season at 5-0. Pitt will host Cal this Saturday at Acrisure Stadium; if the Panthers win that, it will be their first 6-0 record since 1982, when they started 7-0 and finished 9-3.

Pitt is also one of 12 undefeated teams in the country and one of two undefeated teams in the ACC.