Pitt landed another recruit from its official visit weekend on Wednesday morning when Miami (Fla.) Columbus running Henry Parrish announced for the Panthers.

Parrish becomes Pitt’s ninth commitment in the 2020 recruiting class and the sixth to commit from last weekend’s official visits. He is also the Panthers’ third commitment in the class from the state of Florida.

Parrish picked Pitt over Power Five offers from Florida State, Indiana, Iowa, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

This past weekend was Parrish’s first visit to Pitt, and he had high praise for the trip.

“It was nice - I loved it,” he told Panther-Lair.com. “Just the city and all those bridges, it was amazing.”

Last season, Parrish (5’9” 175) rushed for 1,878 yards and seven touchdowns on 181 carries (10.4 yards per carry). He also caught 13 passes for 152 yards, giving him more than 2,000 all-purpose yards in 14 games.

With Parrish on board, Pitt now has nine commitments in the class of 2020. He is joined by fellow Floridians Samuel Williams and Emmanuel Belgrave, Georgians Jaylon Barden, Tee Denson and Hunter Sellers, Bangally Kamara from Ohio and Solomon DeShields from New Jersey.