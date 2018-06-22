Recap: Everything in Pitt recruiting this week
The last eight days have been as busy as any in recent memory for Pitt recruiting. In case you missed anything, here's a rundown on everything that happened this week:
- Pitt's 13th commitment in the 2019 class came from western Pa., as Farrell athlete Kyi Wright decided he didn't want to miss out.
Link: Wright committed with "a sense of urgency"
- As the week progressed, we collected news and notes on a lot of Pitt prospects.
Link: Commitment plans, visit plans and more for Pitt's top targets
- The biggest recruit on campus last weekend was a tight end from New Jersey.
Link: Big New Jersey TE takes first official visit to Pitt
- How did a karaoke night help Pitt land a commitment over the weekend?
Link: Jules - "Everything was right"
- What went into Davis Beville's decision to be the quarterback in Pitt's 2019 class?
Link: Beville on his commitment, Pitt, recruiting and more
- After Pitt got its 2019 quarterback commitment, the coaching staff moved on to 2020 with an offer in the WPIAL.
Link: Dominoes fall for 2020 QB's first offer
- Four-star Sharpsville OL Ja'Quay Hubbard released his top four this week.
Link: Hubbard names top four
- Before Pitt started getting recruits for the 2019 class, the Panthers landed a grad transfer tight end from Arkansas.
Link: Pickett and potential drew grad transfer TE to Pitt
- A four-star cornerback from Florida was on Pitt's campus each of the last two weekends.
Link: Second visit exceeds the first for four-star CB
- On Monday, Pitt added another commitment from a defensive end.
Link: Brima commits to Pitt
- Alabama linebacker Keshun Brown liked his visit to Pitt and plans to commit soon.
Link: Brown plans one more visit before committing
- One of the top prospects at Pitt last weekend was four-star RB Daniel Carter, who had a very good visit.
Link: Carter can see himself at Pitt
- Kaleb Boateng was one of two offensive linemen at Pitt last weekend, and he liked what he saw.
Link: Florida OL has "amazing" visit to Pitt
- Florida safety Dane Belton didn't commit to Pitt while he was in town, but the Panthers made a positive impression.
Link: Belton liked Pitt "from top to bottom"
- Daniel Harding is getting close to the end of his recruitment, and he'll be comparing future visits to Pitt.
Link: Pitt visit sets the bar for Harding
- Brandon George didn't take an official visit to Pitt last weekend, but he still joined the commitment rush.
Link: George is No. 11 for Pitt
- Briton Allen didn't commit to Pitt on his visit, but he was close.
Link: Pitt sticks in IMG DB's mind after visit
- Bryce Nelms was thought to be favoring Rutgers, but after visiting Pitt, the New Jersey defensive end made his decision.
Link: Visit leads to commitment for New Jersey DE
- Brandon Mack planned to take five official visits, but his Pitt visit convinced him otherwise.
Link: Mack on Pitt - "I just loved everything about it"
- Brandon Hill was on his way to the airport after his official visit when he decided to call Pat Narduzzi.
Link: Florida safety picks Pitt
- Florida LB Khadry Jackson was going to take another official visit, but after his Pitt visit, he knew where wanted to go.
Link: Jackson finds the right fit at Pitt
- Pitt's visit weekend produced a commitment from a speedy Florida running back.
Link: Davis - "I loved it"
- The first commitment from the official visit weekend came on Saturday from a Miami defensive tackle.
Link: Pitt "felt like home" for Miami DT
- Before the official visit weekend, Pitt got a commitment from a JUCO tight end.
Link: New TE commit on Pitt - "Why pass it up?"