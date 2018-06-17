Brandon Hill left his Pitt official visit without committing. But somewhere between Oakland and the airport, the Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva safety had a revelation.

“I was on my way to the airport and I was like, ‘It can’t get better than this,’” Hill told Panther-Lair.com. “So I called Coach (Pat) Narduzzi and told him. He was excited for me and my family.”

Hill picked the Panthers over offers from Iowa State, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, N.C. State, Purdue, Virginia, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, FAU, FIU, Toledo, Troy, Tulane, UCF and Western Kentucky.

While he didn’t make the commitment until after his visit, Hill had a feeling about Pitt from the moment he arrived.

“As soon as I got there, I felt like it was the place to be,” he said. “The city of Pittsburgh, I fell in love with it. The coaching staff was cool, the players were, too, and it just felt right.”

Hill, 6’0” and 190 pounds, is being recruited by Pitt as a safety, so he spent a lot of time on his visit with safeties coach Cory Sanders and defensive backs coach Archie Collins.

“Coach Sanders is a good dude; I like what he’s about,” Hill said. “He cares for his players and I liked being around him. Coach Collins is cool, too. He’s a cool dude, a cool coach, and we’re going to get along really well.”

Hill said Narduzzi also made a positive impression during the visit.

“I really like him. I like what he’s about. He cares for his players and will put you in the right position to be successful. He won’t steer you in the wrong way.”