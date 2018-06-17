Pitt’s Father’s Day run added a running back when Vincent Davis committed to the Panthers Sunday afternoon.

Davis committed while on campus for an official visit.

“It went well. I loved it,” he said of the visit. “The environment and how I was treated really stood out and the players made me feel at home.”

Davis said he spent the weekend with former teammate Marquis Williams, who is a freshman cornerback at Pitt, as well as receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis, cornerback Paris Ford and running back AJ Davis. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons running back was also with running backs coach Andre Powell a lot on the visit.

“He’s a very genuine guy; the whole coaching staff is genuine,” Davis said.

“I love Coach Narduzzi. Everything about him: his personality, just everything. I sat down with him and he was letting me know how they need me and once I’m in, I’m in.”

At 5’9” and 170 pounds, Davis is a smaller running back, but he said the Pitt staff told him that’s what they’re looking for.

“They want a quicker back like me and a bigger back, too,” he said. “They showed me video of the offense and I love how they run the ball. It’s ground-and-pound.”

In addition to Pitt, Davis has offers from Boston College, Illinois, Kansas, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Florida International, Georgia State, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (Oh.), Northern Illinois, Toledo and UNLV.

Last season at Cardinal Gibbons, he rushed for 942 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry. He also caught 11 passes for 78 yards.