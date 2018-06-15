THREE THINGS WE KNOW

The NCAA got it right

It’s not often that those words are uttered in sincerity, but here we are.

On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that players who appear in four games or less in a season can still take a redshirt for that year. The rule change was met with almost unanimous approval - I say “almost” because I’m sure there’s somebody out there who has an issue with it; there’s somebody somewhere who has an issue with everything - and it’s hard to find much in the way of faults.

Injuries are obviously one big area that gets affected by this rule change; players who get hurt in the fourth game of the year can use a redshirt (provided they haven’t already used one). That’s a nice save for guys who lose their season before it’s even a third of the way over.

But there were already mechanisms in place to account for early-season injuries, so that’s only a minor shift.

What’s really notable to me is that this rule will give coaches a little more flexibility in testing freshmen to see if they’re ready. We’ve seen plenty of instances where Pitt coaches have used freshmen early in a season only to find out that they’re not really ready for that stage yet, so the players sit and essentially waste a year.

It’s not necessarily anyone’s fault when that happens. Coaches watch the freshmen through training camp and see who is making progress, who is picking up the scheme, who is taking to coaching and - this is the important one - who seems like they will continue to progress to the point of being ready to contribute at some point during the season.

That’s the key: projection. Few freshmen come out of training camp ready to go right off the bat. In most cases, the coaches are looking at what the player did in August and how much they progressed and then trying to project if that player will be able to really help four games into the season or six games into the season or eight games into the season.

If they think that will happen, then they’ll use the player early and often, which is what they’ve done in recent years with guys like AJ Davis (a touchdown and a couple fourth-down conversions in his first game), Tyler Sear (a key third-down catch in his first game) and Amir Watts. They all played early in their freshman seasons because the Pitt coaches believed they were on the right track.

But when they didn’t progress as expected, the staff was stuck: keep playing a young player who’s not ready yet or let his redshirt burn away on the sidelines?

Every coach has those experiences, and they usually make coaches loathe to use freshmen they aren’t 100% sure about. Now, they can be a bit more liberal, experiment a bit more and give more players chances, knowing that if it doesn’t work out, if the player doesn’t progress, they can pull him in four games or less and have his redshirt preserved.

This rule will also give the coaches a nice carrot to dangle for freshmen who spend all fall on the scout team: “Keep working, and we might call you up for a game in November or the bowl game.” That would be an option now that playing in a late-season game wouldn’t burn the redshirt.

There’s a lot to like about the rule and not much downside.

Everybody has a different plan in recruiting

As we talk about Pitt’s lack of early commits - the number climbed from zero to one on Sunday when Florida linebacker Leslie Smith committed - there are the things Pitt can control and the things Pitt cannot control.

For instance, Pitt cannot control its 5-7 record from 2017 or the 36,294 average attendance at Heinz Field. Pitt could have controlled those factors last fall, but at the current point in time, the coaching staff cannot control them, and those factors have some effect on the state of recruiting.

What Pitt can control, however, is how it approaches recruiting, and there are two tactics that would likely produce more commitments if the coaching staff were to engage in them.

Those two elements are pressing and reaching, and to this point there’s no indication that Pat Narduzzi and his staff have done either.

“Pressing” is the high-pressure sale: recruit comes on campus, seems to be pretty interested and you lean on him to get a commitment before he leaves, either with a threat - “If you leave here without committing, we’re pulling your offer” - or simply being aggressive in trying to get that verbal pledge. Good recruiters - we would call them “closers” - know when to read a situation and apply a slight nudge to get a recruit who is on the verge of committing to pull the trigger; that’s not what I’m talking about. I’m talking about a hard sell, an aggressive offensive.

“Reaching” is offering recruits who might not be up to the level that you need to compete in your conference and beyond. The truth is, Pitt could have more commitments by now; Pitt could have a dozen or more commitments. There are probably quite a few recruits who are committed to MAC schools and even some who are committed to Power Five schools who would have committed to Pitt if they had an offer, but the coaching staff decided their evaluations didn’t show an ACC-level player.

So rather than chase a commitment for the sake of having commitments, they didn’t offer that player.

Now, I’m not going to go too far with this theory. I’m not going to say Pitt’s small commitment list is solely the product of the coaching staff being selective. It’s not my intent to put Pitt on a pedestal, and I don’t want to dismiss the fact that it’s somewhat troubling to get to almost mid-June before getting any commitments and hit the midpoint with only one verbal.

However, I think part of the consternation surrounding Pitt’s recruiting and lack of commitments resulted from the fact that seemingly every other school in the country had at least one commitment. Once Leslie Smith committed to Pitt, only UCLA and Utah among the Power Five conferences are sitting without a commit in the 2019 class. That looks bad. But I think some of the schools that have been filling their commitment lists in April and May have been engaging in some pressing and some reaching.

Again, Pitt's not on a pedestal here and I’m not saying that every school with commitments has pressed and/or reached. I’m also not saying Pitt is the only school in the country that hasn’t pressed and/or reached; there are plenty of schools that have built their commitment lists without doing those things.

But from the perspective of Pat Narduzzi and his staff, when you press for commitments, you increase the chance of a decommitment, and when you reach for commitments, you increase the chance of a player not panning out. So by avoiding those tactics while also coming off a down year (despite the Miami win), the staff finds itself in its current position: one commitment on June 15.

There’s value in early commits

It’s fine for Pitt to avoid the pressin’ and the reachin’. I understand the logic behind the decisions not to do those things, and as long as you don’t see too many of your top targets go off the board, there’s no harm and no foul at this point.

But still, it’s not a bad thing to have some early commitments (especially if you get them without pressing or reaching). Because, ultimately, recruiting is something of an offseason referendum on the momentum of your program.

You don’t play any games in May or June. Preseason rankings and over/under win total projections don’t matter in the spring. And unless, you have a player get injured or kicked off, there aren’t going to be many team-related developments to really create - or kill - momentum.

What accounts for offseason momentum is recruiting. Pitt had momentum in the summer of 2005, not because they were coming off a blowout loss in the Fiesta Bowl, but rather because Dave Wannstedt was barnstorming through the WPIAL. Pitt had momentum in the summer of 2010, partially because of the previous season’s 10-win record but largely because the recruiting was building off that record and really rolling.

As tangible or intangible as it may be, recruiting is the barometer in the offseason of where your program is. It won’t affect the on-field performance in the coming fall (those commits will still be in high school), but it serves as a stand-in for any actual football until the games start being played.

So even though Pitt is coming off a home upset of an undefeated No. 2 team in the country behind a breakout performance from a freshman quarterback and a developing defense with a lot of returning starters, it feels like the program is lacking momentum because there’s not much happening in the way of commitments.

Perception-wise, it looks like Pat Narduzzi’s program is stuck in the mud - not because of anything that has happened on the field, but because of what has happened while there have been no games to play.

Yes, there’s value in those early commitments for fan excitement and perception, and they can also snowball: if a school starts pulling in some high-end recruits, chances are other kids will want to join the party, too. Then the momentum grows, more recruits commit, fans get more excited and everybody’s living the high life drinking the champagne of beers.

Or you have one commitment from an as-yet-unrated undersized linebacker from Florida.

Pitt will get more than one commitment in the 2019 class and probably will get a few more before this month ends. We all know that. But until that happens, any conversation about recruiting is inevitably going to center on the lack of commits, because in June, what else is there to talk about?