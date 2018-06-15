Pitt's first big official visit weekend for the 2019 class is here, as the coaching staff is set to host nearly a dozen prospects. Here's a rundown of who's visiting.

Belton has more than 25 offers covering the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC, and Pitt will be his first official visit. He'll follow the Pitt visit with a trip to Iowa next weekend and hasn't decided whether he will commit this summer or wait until the fall.

Beville has held an offer from Pitt for a long time and he's emerging as the top - and perhaps most likely - quarterback target for the Panthers in the 2019 class. He hasn't taken any other official visits and does not have any scheduled after Pitt.

Boateng lists close to 40 offers but his lone scheduled official visit is to Pitt. He plans to announce a top 12 later this month and expects to take his recruitment into the fall.

Brown has Pitt among a number of SEC offers and is planning to commit to a school this summer. At this point, the weekend trip to Pittsburgh is his only scheduled official visit.

Carter is the highest-rated recruit confirmed as visiting Pitt this weekend, as he's a four-star prospect and the No. 7 running back prospect in the nation. Pitt will be his first official visit and he doesn't have any more planned, but he also intends to take his recruitment into the fall.

Davis is a smaller back who is a former teammate of current Pitt freshman cornerback Marquis Williams, and he was in town for an unofficial visit during Pitt's spring game. he recently announced a top seven of Pitt, Kentucky, Illinois, Wake Forest, Marshall, Kent State and Georgia State.

With a number of family connections to the area, Harding has been to Pittsburgh plenty of times before. This weekend will be his first official visit, and he'll have a quick turnaround before heading to Stanford on Monday for his second official. That's all he has scheduled prior to making a summer commitment.

Hernandez has three Power Five offers - Pitt, Louisville and Syracuse - and this weekend will be his first official visit. He's interested in taking more official visits but also keeping his options open.

Hill announced a top ten in late May that included Pitt along with Maryland, Minnesota, Virginia, Missouri, Iowa State, N.C. State, Purdue, Duke and South Florida. This weekend will be his first official visit.

Jackson is a new name on Pitt's offer sheet, as the coaches gave him a scholarship after last week's prospect camp. He'll have a quick turnaround and come back to campus less than a week later for his official, and he's also planning to visit N.C. State next weekend.

Jules visited Pitt this spring and will make a return trip this weekend for his first official visit. At this point, he does not have any additional official visits set.

Kancey is a teammate of Pitt's 2019 commit, linebacker Leslie Smith, and while Smith won't be in town this weekend, Kancey will for his first official visit.

Mack put Pitt in his top five last month with LSU, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Louisville. This weekend is his first official visit, and he plans to take officials to the other four schools this fall.

Mullen was at Pitt last weekend, too, as he made the trip north with his Coconut Creek teammates for the prospect camp. Now he's returning on an official visit.