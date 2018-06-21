DeAndre Jules liked Pitt a lot. He liked the coaches, the academics and everything the program had to offer. And as his official visit progressed, he grew closer and closer toward believing he wanted to be a Panther.

But one thing pushed him over the edge - and it involved a night of karaoke.

“Seeing my mom’s reaction to being there really did it; she had a great time,” Jules told Panther-Lair.com. “They were at a karaoke night, just the parents and the coaches, and they sent me a picture of her singing. I never saw her sing before - she was having so much fun.

“She was just so comfortable with it. It’s not too far from home and it just had everything.”

And that was the final straw for Jules, a three-star defensive end from Germantown (Md.) Northwest who committed to Pitt on Sunday morning in a move that was a surprise even to him.

“I didn’t think I would commit at all,” Jules said. “I thought it would be one of my five visits. I had no idea that it was going to be like that. I had no idea I was going to have that experience.”

When Jules delivered the news to Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi on Sunday morning, the surprise extended to everyone in the room.

“I told Coach Narduzzi that this was where I wanted to be and that I was all-in, and he was surprised, too,” Jules said. “He didn’t expect it and my mom didn’t either. I didn’t tell her I was going to commit; I just did it.

“She screamed at the top of her lungs. She loved it.”

Jules, who ranks as the No. 14 prospect in the state of Maryland for the 2019 class, picked Pitt over offers from Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Purdue, Rutgers, Wake Forest and East Carolina. He intended to take all five available official visits, but after seeing Pitt over the weekend, he doesn’t plan to use that allotment.

“It’s all set in stone: Pitt is where I want to go,” Jules said.

“It was everything from the coaches, I love how they coach and their attitude; the academics, they’re on point and they have my major; to the campus, I love how it’s in the city; and the people there, they’re nice; and the food was good, too. Everything was right.”

At 6’3” and 250 pounds, Jules projects as a defensive end in college, and he said that Pitt defensive line coach Charlie Partridge was also a key factor in his commitment.

“I love him. I love how he’s running the D-line and I love the scheme. It’s a 4-3, which is the best scheme for me, just rushing off the ball every time.”

Jules was one of three defensive ends to commit to Pitt this past weekend, joining Montgomery (Ala.) Davis three-star Brandon Mack and West Orange (NJ) three-star Bryce Nelms. Since the weekend, Williamsport (Pa.) Loyalsock Township’s Bam Brima has also joined the class.