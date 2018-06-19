Pitt added another defensive end to the 2019 recruiting class this week when Bam Brima committed to the Panthers.

Brima, 6’6” and 235 pounds, is a three-star prospect out of Williamsport (Pa.) Loyalsock Township High School. He chose Pitt over offers from Rutgers, Syracuse, Albany, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Fordham, Kent State, UMass, Temple and Towson.

Brima was most recently on campus two weeks when he worked out for the Pitt coaches at their prospect camp.

With Brima on board, Pitt now has 12 commitments for the 2019 class, and four of those are defensive ends. In addition to Brima, the Panthers have commitments from ends Brandon Mack, Bryce Nelms and Deandre Jules.



