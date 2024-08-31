Advertisement

in other news

The AD situation: What happens next?

The AD situation: What happens next?

This has been quite a week on the administrative side of things in Pitt’s Athletic Department.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Chris Peak
After long journey, Battle ready for his return

After long journey, Battle ready for his return

Rashad Battle looks to complete climb back from two injury riddled seasons

 • Jim Hammett
The Morning Pitt: What happened in the Lyke situation?

The Morning Pitt: What happened in the Lyke situation?

It's been an interesting couple of days, and today we've got some thoughts on Pitt Director of Athletics Heather Lyke.

 • Chris Peak
Under the Lights: Heintschel shines in season opener

Under the Lights: Heintschel shines in season opener

Breaking down how Pitt's recruiting class is performing on the high school gridiron.

Premium content
 • Jim Hammett
Bates on the defense, youth, Kent State and more

Bates on the defense, youth, Kent State and more

Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates met the media this week. Here's a rundown of what he said.

Premium content
 • Chris Peak

in other news

The AD situation: What happens next?

The AD situation: What happens next?

This has been quite a week on the administrative side of things in Pitt’s Athletic Department.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Chris Peak
After long journey, Battle ready for his return

After long journey, Battle ready for his return

Rashad Battle looks to complete climb back from two injury riddled seasons

 • Jim Hammett
The Morning Pitt: What happened in the Lyke situation?

The Morning Pitt: What happened in the Lyke situation?

It's been an interesting couple of days, and today we've got some thoughts on Pitt Director of Athletics Heather Lyke.

 • Chris Peak
Published Aug 31, 2024
Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-Kent State
circle avatar
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Publisher
Twitter
@pantherlair

Game day is here, as Pitt will open the 2024 season against Kent State at Acrisure Stadium today. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.

The Morning Pitt: It's time for Week One

Five questions for Week One

15 players get updated jersey numbers

The two-deep: Pitt's first depth chart of the season

Scouting report: Kent State

Video and transcript: Narduzzi on the QBs, the two-deep and more

The Morning Pitt: The quarterbacks get an OR

Ten takeaways: Highlights from Pat Narduzzi's weekly press conference

Pitt's quarterback competition will be settled on the field

The Morning Pitt: Which young defensive players will you be watching on Saturday?

Bates on the defense, youth and more

After a long journey, Battle is ready for his return

PODCAST: The AD situation, the quarterbacks and more

Holstein to start Kent State game

Narduzzi on the starting quarterback, Reid and Hammond, receivers and more

The Morning Pitt Mailbag: The opener, the offense and a lot more

The 3-2-1 Column: New season, new QB, new players and more

Video and transcript: Bell breaks down the offense ahead of the opener

Pitt RB Hammond ineligible for 2024 season

Pittsburgh
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
No commitments available at this time. Please check back at a later date.
Advertisement
Advertisement