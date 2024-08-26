Advertisement

Devin Kargman won the starting quarterback competition during training camp. He has appeared in 11 games over his first two seasons, making two career starts. Kargman has 653 career passing yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Gavin Garcia should be a familiar name to fans of Pennsylvania high school football. He was part of the Southern Columbia dynasty and won four state titles as a high school player with 130 career touchdowns. Garcia was the team's top rusher a season ago with 544 yards and two touchdowns.

Ky Thomas rushed for 824 yards as a freshman playing for Minnesota. He then transferred to Kansas State before winding up with the Golden Flashes. Thomas has talent and should provide a boost to the offense.

Chrishon McCray was the team's top receiver in 2023. He posted 41 catches for 610 yards and four touchdowns last season.