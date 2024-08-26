PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDhENldHUVRTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOEQ2V0dRVFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Scouting report: Kent State

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

The Pitt Panthers open the 2024 football season on Saturday, as they host the Kent State Golden Flashes. Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about Pitt’s first opponent.

Twitter // Instagram // Website // Roster // Transfer Portal // Recruiting Class

Kenni Burns press conference

Game details: Saturday August 31, 2024. Acrisure Stadium Noon

Current Odds: Pitt -24 // O/U 54 (DraftKings)

Television: ESPNU Matt Schumacker (play-by-play) Dustin Fox (analyst)

Radio: 93.7 The Fan. Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Pat Bostick (analyst), Larry Richert and Dorin Dickerson (reporters)

Pitt Game Notes // Pat Narduzzi press conference

Opponent: Kent State University, established 1910

School location: Kent, Ohio

2023 record: 1-11 (0-8 MAC)

Postseason: N/A

Head Coach: Kenni Burns, 2nd season (1-11 in one season overall)

Returning Starters: 12 (7 offense, 5 defense)

Last Meeting: September 6, 2003: Pitt 43, Kent State 3

All-Time Series: Pitt leads 7-0

Pittsburgh Connections

Peyton Faulkner (Avonworth)

Lesae Lacks (Bishop Canevin)

Clifton Robinson (Keystone Oaks)

Malcolm Robinson (Former Pitt GA, serving as Rush Ends Coach)

Storylines

2024 Season preview Kent State (Panther-Lair)

Buying in and getting tougher physically and mentally keys for Kent State football team (Akron Beacon Journal)

EA Sports College Football 25: A look at Kent State's video game roster, player rankings (Akron Beacon Journal)

REPORT: Kent State Name Sophomore Devin Kargman Starting QB (G5FootballDaily/SI)

2024 Kent State Golden Flashes Football Preseason Preview: Offense (HustleBelt)

2024 Kent State Golden Flashes Football Preseason Preview: Defense (HustleBelt)

What’s new for the 2024 Kent State Golden Flashes? (HustleBelt)

An offseason as “Team 133”: Peering into Kenni Burns’ rebuild at Kent State (HustleBelt)

2024 Kent State Football Prediction & Preview With Betting Odds & Schedule (HeroSports)

Kent State Football Fall Camp 2024 | Press Conference 8.1.24 (Kent State Athletics)

Kent State Football: 2024 Golden Flashes Season Preview and Prediction (Athlon)

Names to know


Devin Kargman won the starting quarterback competition during training camp. He has appeared in 11 games over his first two seasons, making two career starts. Kargman has 653 career passing yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Gavin Garcia should be a familiar name to fans of Pennsylvania high school football. He was part of the Southern Columbia dynasty and won four state titles as a high school player with 130 career touchdowns. Garcia was the team's top rusher a season ago with 544 yards and two touchdowns.

Ky Thomas rushed for 824 yards as a freshman playing for Minnesota. He then transferred to Kansas State before winding up with the Golden Flashes. Thomas has talent and should provide a boost to the offense.

Chrishon McCray was the team's top receiver in 2023. He posted 41 catches for 610 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Stephen Daley is a nice anchor for the defense. The 6-2 and 258-pound linemen had 48 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, seven quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery as a sophomore.

