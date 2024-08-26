Scouting report: Kent State
The Pitt Panthers open the 2024 football season on Saturday, as they host the Kent State Golden Flashes. Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about Pitt’s first opponent.
Game details: Saturday August 31, 2024. Acrisure Stadium Noon
Current Odds: Pitt -24 // O/U 54 (DraftKings)
Television: ESPNU Matt Schumacker (play-by-play) Dustin Fox (analyst)
Radio: 93.7 The Fan. Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Pat Bostick (analyst), Larry Richert and Dorin Dickerson (reporters)
Pitt Game Notes // Pat Narduzzi press conference
Opponent: Kent State University, established 1910
School location: Kent, Ohio
2023 record: 1-11 (0-8 MAC)
Postseason: N/A
Head Coach: Kenni Burns, 2nd season (1-11 in one season overall)
Returning Starters: 12 (7 offense, 5 defense)
Last Meeting: September 6, 2003: Pitt 43, Kent State 3
All-Time Series: Pitt leads 7-0
Pittsburgh Connections
Clifton Robinson (Keystone Oaks)
Malcolm Robinson (Former Pitt GA, serving as Rush Ends Coach)
Storylines
Names to know
Devin Kargman won the starting quarterback competition during training camp. He has appeared in 11 games over his first two seasons, making two career starts. Kargman has 653 career passing yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Gavin Garcia should be a familiar name to fans of Pennsylvania high school football. He was part of the Southern Columbia dynasty and won four state titles as a high school player with 130 career touchdowns. Garcia was the team's top rusher a season ago with 544 yards and two touchdowns.
Ky Thomas rushed for 824 yards as a freshman playing for Minnesota. He then transferred to Kansas State before winding up with the Golden Flashes. Thomas has talent and should provide a boost to the offense.
Chrishon McCray was the team's top receiver in 2023. He posted 41 catches for 610 yards and four touchdowns last season.
Stephen Daley is a nice anchor for the defense. The 6-2 and 258-pound linemen had 48 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, seven quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery as a sophomore.