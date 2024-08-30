Advertisement

Published Aug 30, 2024
The Morning Pitt Mailbag: The opener, the offense and a lot more
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
We've got a lot of questions in this week's Mailbag, so we're going rapid-fire to try to answer as many as we can. What should we expect from the offense? When will Pitt name a full-season starter? Answers to that and more in this week's Mailbag.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

Pittsburgh
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
0 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Pittsburgh
0 - 0
Pittsburgh
Kent St.
0 - 0
Kent St.
-24, O/U 54.5
Cincinnati
0 - 0
Cincinnati
Pittsburgh
0 - 0
Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh
0 - 0
Pittsburgh
West Virginia
0 - 0
West Virginia
-5.5