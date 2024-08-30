in other news
Under the Lights: Heintschel shines in season opener
Breaking down how Pitt's recruiting class is performing on the high school gridiron.
Bates on the defense, youth, Kent State and more
Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates met the media this week. Here's a rundown of what he said.
The Morning Pitt: Which young defensive players will you be watching?
There will be a lot of new faces on the field when Pitt takes on Kent State on Saturday.
Pitt's quarterback competition will be settled on the field
Pitt’s quarterback competition will be settled the old-fashioned way: On the field.
Ten Takeaways: The highlights from Narduzzi's Monday press conference
Pitt is set to host Kent State this Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, and head coach Pat Narduzzi held his first in-season
We've got a lot of questions in this week's Mailbag, so we're going rapid-fire to try to answer as many as we can. What should we expect from the offense? When will Pitt name a full-season starter? Answers to that and more in this week's Mailbag.
