2026 ATH Jack Lansing Receives First Offer from Pitt

Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein is taking even more of a leadership role in Year 2 as the Panthers starter.
Pitt won't be canceling its annual spring game, amid a handful of major programs fearful of tampering.
Pitt is set to receive an official visit from blazing 2026 cornerback Isaiah McMillian from June 12-14, he announced.
2026 athlete Jack Lansing received an official offer from Pitt on a recruiting visit last week.
Pitt has been included in the top five for 2026 defensive lineman JaySean Richardson.
