15 Pitt players get updated jersey numbers
With the regular season about to start, Pitt updated its roster with 15 players changing their jersey numbers from what they wore in training camp.
Here are the players whose numbers changed and what they're wearing now.
0 - LB Braylan Lovelace
0 - RB Desmond Reid
2 - DE Nate Matlack
5 - WR Raphael "Poppi" Williams
8 - CB Tamon Lynum
9 - LB Kyle Louis
11 - DT Nick James
11 - WR Censere Lee
12 - S Cruce Brookins
14 - DE Chief Borders
17 - DE David Ojiegbe
18 - CB Tamarion Crumpley
18 - WR Cameron Monteiro
25 - DT Jahsear Whittington
38 - LB Keye Thompson