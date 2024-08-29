PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDhENldHUVRTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOEQ2V0dRVFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDhENldHUVRTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

After long journey, Battle ready for his return

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

If Pat Narduzzi heard the name Rashad Battle during a media scrum this offseason, you would see the Pitt head coach immediately exaggerate the idea of ‘knocking on wood’ and talking about the senior cornerback staying healthy.

It makes sense.

Battle, for the most part, has been fighting off multiple injuries since the end of his freshman season. As an incoming four-star recruit out of Georgia, he got in the field in all 11 games for the 2020 season. In 2021, he appeared in seven games. Then three in 2022, and did not see any action this past season.

If you are counting, he has missed 22 consecutive games, but on Monday, the redshirt senior was listed as a starter at cornerback in Pitt's initial depth chart of the 2024 season, which represents a significant step in his return to action.

“I've been impressed with Rashad,” Narduzzi said of the Pitt cornerback. “He's a senior. And, you know, he's been through a battle, okay, through his career here at Pitt. I'm excited that he's stayed healthy and excited to see him play.”

Battle has 22 career tackles in 21 games played. He was briefly moved to safety in 2021, but all along, cornerback has been his better position and he will head into the season as one of the team’s two starters. For his part, Battle credited simply being on the field for helping him regain his spot on the depth chart.

“It was great just being able to stay healthy and being available because that's the best ability is your availability,” he said. “So it was cool. I worked my tail off for it as well.”

There is no such thing as having an ‘injury bug’, or ‘prone’ to injuries, as some often say, but some guys have worse luck than others, like Battle. The senior cornerback has made it a point to not leaving much up to chance this year, and wanted to do everything he could from a preparation standpoint to stay on the field.

“I'd say, the biggest thing was probably body prep,” Battle explained. “Just having a routine and changing my body composition as well, eating better, hydrating better, going to sleep on time, going to sleep earlier, just doing the small stuff that's really big.”

Those little details helped get him noticed this offseason by the entire coaching staff.

“I think Rashad's another guy who's been hurt a couple times, he's waited his time, he's worked his tail off to get back, and it's his time,” said defensive coordinator Randy Bates. “And I think as I watch him play, he's a mature guy, he's not as experienced as Brandon George, but he's got the same number of years under his belt, and it makes a huge difference.”

That experience has led him to being a leader for this team, despite missing as much time as he has. Battle knows the defense as well as anyone, even if the playing time has not been there over the past two years. Given that Pitt lost most of its experience at corner, he has filled a natural void.

“I try to take care of the guys,” Battle said of his efforts to be a leader. “I try to lead in the right direction, try to do the right thing and set a good example.

When Battle takes the field on Saturday against Kent State, he will be lining up as a starter opposite sophomore Ryland Gandy as a starter. Senior transfer Tamon Lynum figures to also be in that rotation as well, but it’s a gratifying step in Battle’s career to be back in these types of conversations.

There were some long times away from the game, and he used those stretches as motivation to work his way back to this point.

“I did a lot of meditations, just a lot of praying, and just telling myself, ‘this is what I want to do,’” he said. “ So just being focused and being locked in on just one day at a time, one hour at a time, one rep at a time. It's just really relying on that.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3BpdHRzYnVyZ2gucml2YWxz LmNvbS9uZXdzL2FmdGVyLWxvbmctam91cm5leS1iYXR0bGUtcmVhZHktZm9y LWhpcy1yZXR1cm4iLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw aXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBk dDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1l bnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5j ID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9u IG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24K ICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMi OwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0p KCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZj Nz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnBpdHRzYnVyZ2gucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3Ml MkZhZnRlci1sb25nLWpvdXJuZXktYmF0dGxlLXJlYWR5LWZvci1oaXMtcmV0 dXJuJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMzYmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8 L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK