The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts on a perfect start

in other news
Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-Youngstown State
Pitt will host Youngstown State at Acrisure Stadium today for the Panthers' non-conference finale.
The two-deep: Pitt's latest depth chart
Here's Pitt's official depth chart heading into today's Homecoming game against Youngstown State at Acrisure Stadium.
McMillon proves to be dependable fixture on Pitt's defense
Donovan McMillon is being the player everyone expected him to be
From the coaches: Laster and Collins break down offense, defense and more
Pitt receivers coach J.J. Laster and cornerbacks coach Archie Collins met the media this week.
Inside the numbers: How Pitt's defense lined up against WVU
Take an inside look at Pitt's defense in the win over West Virginia with snap counts, pressure, targets and more.
Wake up, Pitt fans: It's September 23 and your Panthers are 4-0. On today's Morning Pitt, we're talking about the perfect start and what it means as Pitt takes an undefeated record into the month of October.
