Pitt rolling with 35-3 lead in second quarter on YSU

The Pitt Panthers are off to a 3-0 start, and will look to become 4-0 for the first time since 2000. Standing in their way is the Youngstown State Penguins. Follow along for live updates from Acrisure Stadium

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt 7, Younstown State 0 11:27

UP — Poppi Williams 5-yard pass from Eli Holstein (Ben Sauls kick)

Pitt won the coin toss and elected to receive and quickly marched down the field with little resistance from the Youngstown State defense. The Panthers appear to be without offensive starters Ryan Jacoby and star tailback Desmond Reid today, as Derrick Davis made his first career start at running back. The big gainer on this possession was a QB keeper from Eli Holstein, who took off for 32 yards. Eventually he found Poppi Williams for an easy pass in the flat. It was the tenth touchdown of the season for Holstein, and third receiving score for Williams.

Pitt 14, Youngstown State 0 8:30

UP — Daniel Carter 24-yard run (Sauls kick)

Youngstown State's first possession was a disaster. It started with a false start, then an 18-yard loss on a bad snap, which backed them up against their own goal line. Following the punt, Pitt scored in two plays. The drive started with an 18-yard catch by Konata Mumpfield, before Daniel Carter ripped off a career-high 24-yard run.

Pitt 21, Youngstown State 0

UP — Holstein 2 run (Sauls kick)

Youngstown State's second possession was not much better than the first. The Penguins had another three-and-out, which gave Pitt decent field position after a punt. Once again, Pitt didn't need much time. Derrick Davis ripped off a 22-yard run, before Holstein found Poppi Williams for a nice 35-yard gain down the sideline. Holstein then kept it himself for the score. The freshman quarterback is up to 39 rushing yards on the day.

SECOND QUARTER

Pitt 21, Youngstown State 3 12:33

YSU — Andrew Lastovka 46-yard field goal

Youngstown State finally settled in on its third possession. The Penguins marched down the field and picked up their first three first downs of the game, but the drive sort of sputtered just inside the 40-yard line of Pitt. Youngstown State had to settle for three, but the Penguins have a pretty talented kicker in sophomore Andrew Lastovka, who is now 21-of-24 in his career on field goal attempts.

Pitt 28, Youngstown State 3 10:34

UP — Kenny Johnson 10-yard pass from Holstein (Sauls kick)

Pitt answered the Youngstown State field goal basically two minutes later in game clock. The Panthers traveled 74 yards in five plays. The drive was kickstarted by a 31-yard catch from Jake Overman, and aided by a hands-to-the-face penalty by Youngstown State. Later, Holstein found Kenny Johnson in the corner of the end zone. It marked the second receiving touchdown for Johnson on the year. Pitt is out-gaining Youngstown State 245-38.

Pitt 35, Youngstown State 3 8:08

UP — Carter 43-yard run

After an impressive sideline interception for Kyle Louis, Pitt needed only two plays to score. after an incompletion on first down, Daniel Carter took it to the house for a 43-yard score, eclipsing his career-high run he set in the first quarter. This one is already getting ugly.