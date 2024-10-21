Advertisement

Holstein’s Rough DayFor five weeks, Eli Holstein seemed to make plays for Pitt’s offense when the Panthers needed it

 • Josh Hammack
Julian Anderson keeping a close eye on his future program

 • Jim Hammett
Pitt’s next athletic director will come from the SEC. 

 • Chris Peak
Over 3,000 words about the undefeated No. 20 Pitt Panthers

 • Jim Hammett
On today's Morning Pitt, we're joined by Pitt volleyball star Olivia Babcock for a conversation.

 • Chris Peak

Holstein’s Rough DayFor five weeks, Eli Holstein seemed to make plays for Pitt’s offense when the Panthers needed it

 • Josh Hammack
Julian Anderson keeping a close eye on his future program

 • Jim Hammett
Pitt’s next athletic director will come from the SEC. 

 • Chris Peak
Published Oct 21, 2024
The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts after a busy weekend
Chris Peak  •  Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

With an athletic director hired, two big volleyball games, a new ranking for Pitt football and more, it was a busy weekend - even though there was no football game. We're covering all the developments from the weekend on today's Morning Pitt.

Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss any of our exclusive Pitt video content.

Pittsburgh
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
