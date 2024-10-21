The Morning Pitt: Monday thoughts after a busy weekend

in other news
Film review: Pitt's struggles - and successes - on offense against Cal
Holstein’s Rough DayFor five weeks, Eli Holstein seemed to make plays for Pitt’s offense when the Panthers needed it
2025 DE commit Julian Anderson loving Pitt's 6-0 start
Julian Anderson keeping a close eye on his future program
Pitt to hire Tennessee COO as next athletic director
Pitt’s next athletic director will come from the SEC.
The 3-2-1 Column: Recapping the first half of the season and looking ahead
Over 3,000 words about the undefeated No. 20 Pitt Panthers
The Morning Pitt: A conversation with Olivia Babcock
On today's Morning Pitt, we're joined by Pitt volleyball star Olivia Babcock for a conversation.
With an athletic director hired, two big volleyball games, a new ranking for Pitt football and more, it was a busy weekend - even though there was no football game. We're covering all the developments from the weekend on today's Morning Pitt.
