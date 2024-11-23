Pitt trails Louisville 27-0 at the break

The 7-3 Pitt Panthers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Standing in their way are the 6-4 Louisville Cardinals in a key ACC battle for both sides.

Follow along for live updates from today's game.

FIRST QUARTER

Louisville 3, Pitt 0 6:35

UL — Brock Travelstead 41-yard FG

Pitt opened with the ball, and looked pretty impressive on offense. The Panthers marched all the way to the Louisville 7-yard line, but in his return to action, Pitt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein threw his seventh interception on the season. It appeared as though he had Konata Mumpfield for a touchdown, but short-armed it.

The talented Louisville offense quickly got to work and had four plays of 10+ yards to drive deep into Pitt territory, but the Panthers stiffened up and held Louisville to three points. It's clear Louisville will be able to move the ball, so it comes down to whether Pitt's offense can keep up, but the first possession prior to the turnover was at leasty encouraging on that end.

Louisville 10, Pitt 0 1:54

UL — Isaac Brown 1-yard run (Travelstead kick)

The return of Eli Holstein was short-lived. After two 14-yard runs by Desmond Reid to get the Panthers near midfield, Holstein was sacked by Louisville's Ashton Gillotte and got wrapped up underneath for an ugly ankle injury, and he was taken off the field. Following that injury, Reid broke off another long run, but it was negated by a holding penalty froim Terrence Moore, who is making his first start of the year. The Pitt drive sputtered from there and Louisville quickly marched 82 yards on five plays for a touchdown to grab an early 10-0 lead.

Pitt's comeback bid will need to be made with Nate Yarnell on the field.

SECOND QUARTER

Louisville 17, Pitt 0 12:33

UL — Ja'Corey Brooks 15-yard pass from Tyler Shough (Travelstead kick)

With pretty much all the momentum on Louisville's side, Pitt opted to gamble near midfield on a fourth and two. The Panthers' run attempt with Derrick Davis was stuffed and the Cardinals traveled 50 yards in six plays for another touchdown, this time the ACC's leading receiver Ja'Corey Brooks was left all alone for a 15-yard score on a third down and nine.

Louisville 24, Pitt 0 3:56

UL — Isaac Brown 15-yard run (Travelstead kick)

Pitt can't get out of its own way, and that's basically the story for each side of the ball. After coming up with a goal line stand, the Panthers turned the ball right back to Louisville on a Nate Yarnell interception deep in their own territory. On the very next play, Louisville star running back Isaac Brown broke off a 15-yard run for a touchdown to make it 24-0 before the break. Pitt has allowed nine plays of 15 yards or more today.

Louisville 27, Pitt 0

UL — Travelstead 36-yard field goal :05

Nothing is going right for Pitt. The Panthers are down 27 points at halftime, which is the second time this month they are down four touchdowns at the break. Pitt has 8 first downs to Louisville's 16. The Panthers have 134 total yards as opposed to the 308 produced by the Louisville offense. It's a beatdown in every sense of the word, and for good measure the Cardinals will get the ball to start the second half.