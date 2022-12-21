Seymore: 'They're at the top of my list' | Miami WR announces for Pitt

Lamar Seymore was a longtime commit for the Miami Hurricanes, but a coaching change last offseason had Seymore looking around a bit. Pitt and UCF became instant contenders for the talented wide receiver, and both schools hosted him for an official visit in June, and he opted to back away from his pledge from Miami.

Seymore's decision came down to Pitt, Auburn, Miami, Penn State, and UCF and on July 11th, the Miami Central wide receiver committed to the Panthers.

“The vibe I have with Coach Underwood and the rest of the football staff,” Seymore told Panther-Lair.com as the reason why he picked Pitt in a July interview. “And on my official visit, they treated me like family. I just felt like Pitt was the place to be.”

Seymore went on to have a highly productive senior season, and did it for arguably the best high school football team in the country. He caught 35 passes for 601 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns for Miami Central.

They went on to have a 14-0 season and recently claimed a Florida state championship over American Heritage. During the regular season defeated prep power IMG Academy as well.

Seymore's strong senior campaign did not go unnoticed. Despite being committed to Pitt, the Auburn Tigers made a late push for him, but in the end the Panthers were able to fend off the SEC program and hold onto Seymore.



Pitt's wide receiver room is in limbo a bit, as the program waits to see if Jared Wayne will use his extra year of eligibility or not. Either way, there should be an opportunity for a newcomer to step into a prominent role, and Seymore should get that chance. He played at one of the highest levels of high school football in the country and should have the pedigree to step right in and potentially make an instant impact.