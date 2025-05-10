Pitt to host Texas Tech transfer wing Devan Cambridge on visit

A new Pitt recruiting notebook highlights new offers and top targets in football and basketball.
2026 offensive lineman Nicholas Howard from Texas has locked in an official visit to Pitt from June 5-7.
Pitt will play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second leg of a home-and-home on Nov. 28 in Pittsburgh.
Pitt picked up a surprise commitment on Monday, landing 2026 three-star wide receiver Demetrice McCray.
Pitt extended an offer to local kicker Harran Zureikat, one of the top kicking prospects in the class.
