Miami WR announces for Pitt

But by the time he was ready to leave campus, Seymore knew his future wouldn’t be in Miami, and after a meeting with Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and receivers coach Tiquan Underwood, he committed to the Panthers.

When Lamar Seymore arrived at Pitt for his official visit three weeks ago, the Miami Central receiver was still formally committed to Miami, standing by the verbal pledge he had given the Hurricanes more than two years earlier.

“The vibe I have with Coach Underwood and the rest of the football staff,” Seymore cited as the main reason he picked Pitt. “And on my official visit, they treated me like family. I just felt like Pitt was the place to be.”

Seymore picked Pitt over offers from Auburn, Miami, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and West Virginia. The Panthers were a rather late entrant in his recruitment, having initiated contact this past spring. But the connections with Underwood and defensive line coach Charlie Partridge grew fast.

“The relationship with me and Coach Underwood is good,” Seymore said. “Him and my high school receiver coach Tommy Shuler are like the same and me and him have been close since I was 14 so that Pitt a one-up on other schools.”

Seymore is the third receiver to commit to Pitt’s 2023 recruiting class, joining Kenny Johnson and Zion Fowler. At 6’1” and 187 pounds, the Miami standout said the Pitt coaches told him he could be deployed in a variety of ways.

“We went over my film and watched a couple plays,” he told Panther-Lair.com after his official visit. “They say they could use me everywhere: slot, outside - just be a big guy who can move quick across the field.”