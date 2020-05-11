News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-11 05:28:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Reaction: Pitt gets another recruiting haul

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

MORE HEADLINES - FREE COMMITMENT ARTICLES: Brandon Honorable | Terrence Enos | Preston Lavant | Keldrick Wilson | Analysis: Is Pitt finally breaking through in Detroit? | Five-star guard prospect impressed by Jeff Capel | Pitt offer "means a lot" for four-star guard

Pitt landed three high school commitments and one grad transfer over the weekend, and we're breaking down the impact in this video.

Make sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com's YouTube channel for more video content.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}