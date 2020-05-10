Analysis: Pitt lands a pair of Detroit linemen
Pittsburgh has had a recruiting drought in the state of Michigan since Pat Narduzzi took over as head coach, but the rains finally came on Sunday when Detroit offensive linemen Brandon Honorable an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news