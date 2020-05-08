Pitt offer 'means a lot' for four-star guard
Recruits in the class of 2021 are seeing their recruitment ramp up even without basketball being played this spring, and Jordan Hawkins of DeMatha Catholic High School is one of them. The four-star...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news